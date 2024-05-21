According to Voetbal International, Ajax and Feyenoord are both interested in signing Chelsea attacker Omari Hutchinson.
The 20-year-old is set to depart Chelsea this season with the Premier League side looking to raise funds by selling a number of players.
According to VI, Feyenoord are currently best placed to sign the young forward with the Rotterdammers able to offer Champions League football. However, Ajax, Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach are all interested.
Hutchinson helped Ipswich Town gain promotion to the Premier League with the winger scoring ten times and adding six assists in the Championship.