Feyenoord and Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal for Arne Slot.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It has been know for several days now that Liverpool had identified Slot as their intended successor for Jurgen Klopp. The clubs had been in talks.
According to Algemeen Dagblad, an oral agreement has now been reached between the parties and they are now just putting it on paper. It should be finalised over the weekend.
Slot made it clear on Thursday that he wanted the move and it seems he has got his way. After three seasons in charge of Feyenoord, Slot will head for the Premier League this summer.
The deal will make Slot the most expensive Dutch coach in history.