Feyenoord has confirmed the departure of technical director Frank Arnesen with immediate effect.
Arnesen took a step back in the summer after a bacterial infection in his knee and the club has now confirmed that the 65-year-old’s contract has been terminated. Arnesen was in the final year of his contract.
Arnesen said in a statement on the Feyenoord website, “I am proud of what we have achieved together in recent times and we are therefore splitting in a positive way. I understand very well that at Feyenoord they have to think about the further future. Nobody is bigger than the club after all.
“Over the past few months, during my illness, I have experienced a lot of support from the club. I am actually grateful to everyone at and around Feyenoord: the players of the first team, Arne Slot and his staff, everyone from the Feyenoord Academy, the scouting of course, and the supervisory board and the management.”
Arnesen had been with Feyenoord for two and a half years but the club will now be looking for a replacement.