Feyenoord has announced that winger Anis Hadj-Moussa will join the club in the summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The winger is currently on loan at Vitesse Arnhem from the Belgian side Patro Eisden and his performances have impressed Feyenoord.
The Rotterdam club has announced that the forward has agreed a deal until the summer of 2029 with Feyenoord paying an undisclosed fee. That fee is believed to be a record for Patro Eisden.
The 22-year-old has scored twice and added two assists in ten games for Vitesse.