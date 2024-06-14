Feyenoord has announced the signing of midfielder Chris-Kévin Nadje from FC Versailles.
It has been a busy summer already for the Rotterdam side, who have already brought in Gijs Smal and Anis Hadj-Moussa, while Brian Priske was recently confirmed as their new head coach.
On Friday, Feyenoord also confirmed the signing of 22-year-old midfielder Nadje for a fee of around €500,000.
Naadje is a strong presence in the middle of the pitch and could be a long-term successor to either Mats Wieffer or Ramiz Zerrouki, should they depart De Kuip.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Feyenoord have also agreed a deal to sign forward Julián Carranza from Philadelphia Union.
The 24-year-old Argentinian has 43 goals and 20 assists in 95 appearances in Philadelphia. He could be joining as a replacement for Santiago Gimenez, who has attracted interest from around Europe.