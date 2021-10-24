Feyenoord did not have it easy on Sunday and were made to work for their slender 3-2 victory over Cambuur.
Feyenoord went into the game on the back of their impressive 3-1 victory over Union Berlin in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. However, they fell behind to Cambuur in the 23rd minute when David Sambissa cut inside Tyrell Malacia before firing into the far corner.
Cambuur only had the lead for two minutes before Bryan Linssen made it 1-1 with a header from a Marcus Pedersen cross. Just before the break, Feyenoord had the lead as Fredrik Aursnes slotted in a Guus Til pass.
Cambuur did not back down and five minutes into the second half, Sambissa had his second of the game to level the scores. Eight minutes later, Malacia restored Feyenoord’s lead after steaming down the right wing before hammering a shot into the top corner.
Orkun Kökcü and Linssen missed chances to net a fourth goal before the end but it didn’t make a difference as Feyenorod took the three points.
Feyenoord are fourth but still have a game in hand against their rivals, while Cambuur are 12th.