Feyenoord led twice but they fell to an undeserved 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in Spain.
Arne Slot was without Santiago Gimenez again due to suspension, meaning Ayase Ueda began up front, while Ramiz Zerrouki came into the midfield.
After only seven minutes, Feyenoord took the lead with Ueda played in on goal and his effort deflected off Jan Oblak and Mario Hermoso before landing in the net.
The hosts equalised five minutes later in controversial fashion through Alvaro Morata. The goal was disallowed originally through offside but was eventually given after a VAR check. Morata was not offside, but he only got the ball after a Mats Wieffer tackle to prevent the ball going to an offside Atletico attacker. It was deemed that he was not interfering with play.
Feyenoord regained their lead after an excellent free-kick by Calvin Stengs was netted at the back post on a second attempt by David Hancko.
The Dutch side then held on but in the 3rd minute of extra time in the first half, Antoine Griezmann equalised.
Two minutes into the second half, an excellent cross by Nahuel Molina was netted by Morata to put Atletico 3-2 up.
After that, Feyenoord pushed for the equaliser and Oblak had to make a number of saves to keep Atletico in front. Yankuba Minteh was particularly dangerous off the bench but Feyenoord could not get an equaliser.
A battling performance from the Rotterdammers but they head home empty-handed. They remain on three points in the group while Atletico are top on four.