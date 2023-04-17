Mats Wieffer has signed a new deal with Feyenoord running until the summer of 2027.
Wieffer only joined Feyenoord from Excelsior last summer but his rise has been swift, nailing down a spot in the first-team and also earning his first Netherlands cap.
Feyenoord has now rewarded the midfielder’s form by binding him to a new contract, which now runs until 2027.
Wieffer told the club’s website, “This reward is not only an extra confirmation, but let me also think about how special it is what I am experiencing now. At the same time, I want nothing more than to do everything we can to continue this line. If we as a team continue to do what has characterized us all season, it can be very nice weeks.”
The deal will add extra value to Wieffer as interested clubs have already been circling De Kuip to watch the 23-year-old in action.