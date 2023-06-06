Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of the Netherlands U17 international Givairo Read from Volendam.
The 17-year-old defender made his Eredivisie debut this season under Wim Jonk but he has decided to leave Volendam
Read signs his first professional contract with Feyenoord and will initially join the club’s U18 side.
Feyenoord’s head of youth academy, Rini Coolen sees a lot of potential in Read, telling the club website: “With the recruitment of Givairo, we are bringing in a modern, fast, and also athletic wing defender who mainly stands out for his attacking actions.”