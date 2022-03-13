Feyenoord earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over PEC Zwolle on Sunday.
Feyenoord boss had to start with Ofir Marciano in goal after Justin Bijlow missed the clash. The experienced Israeli goalkeeper showed his class early on with an excellent save to deny Oussama Darfalou, who had to go off with an injury in the first-half.
The game was open with both sides having chances but it was PEC Zwolle who had the lead. Bram van Polen smashed an excellent strike past Marciano with the help of the crossbar.
Early in the second half, Daishawn Redan passed up a good chance to make it 2-0, and eventually, Slot made a triple change. Two minutes after the changes, Feyenoord equalised with Luis Sinisterra racing into the box before finishing.
Feyenoord were then left furious when Maikel van der Werff prevented Bryan Linssen from getting through on goal with a handball. However, only a yellow card was produced even after consulting with VAR.
The game was then stopped after fireworks were thrown on the pitch by home fans. When the game got back underway, Feyenoord took the lead with Cyril Dessers firing into the top corner.
Feyenoord held on for the win which means they remain in third spot while PEC Zwolle is 18th.