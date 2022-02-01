Feyenoord have completed the signing of Manchester City defender Philippe Sandler on a deal until the end of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 24-year-old had a loan with French side Troyes ended in January after only making two appearances for the Ligue 1 side. He has now had his contract with Manchester City terminated in order for him to make the move to Feyenoord.
Sandler initially signs a deal until the end of the season but there is an option to make it longer.
The Dutchman came through at PEC Zwolle before making the move to Manchester City in 2018. He made two appearances for the first team before he had a spell with Anderlecht on loan during the 2019-20 season.
Sandler becomes the fourth signing for Feyenoord over the past month, joining Jorrit Hendrix, Patrik Walemark, and Cole Bassett.