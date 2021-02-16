The Walt Disney Company and Feyenoord officially announced today that a documentary about the Rotterdam club will be released on the Disney + platform.
The production of the show has been running since the start of the season with Feyenoord allowing Disney all access to make the show.
Feyenoord commercial director Joris van Dijk said, “This fits perfectly with our ambition to increase the image and impact of Feyenoord. Feyenoord wants to be an open and transparent club and this is the ultimate proof of that. Reports about the series have been circulating for some time, but we are pleased that The Walt Disney Company has now officially released the news. It is an important step for us to be able to give all our supporters a unique insight into the ins and outs of our wonderful club, together with an international partner such as Disney. Moreover, the cooperation provides an important financial injection, which is more than welcome at the moment.”
The documentary will consist of eight episodes and will be on the Star platform which Disney will launch later this month. It is unclear when the series will air and whether it will be available worldwide or just in the Netherlands.