Feyenoord has named Brian Priske as their new head coach.
Feyenoord have been patient in their search for Arne Slot’s replacement but in recent weeks it has become clear that Brian Priske was their preferred choice.
The Rotterdam club reached an agreement with Sparta Prague to release the Dane and he has now signed a three-year deal.
Priske has had success as head coach of Danish side Midtjylland and Sparta Prague, who are the reigning Czech champions. He was also previously head coach of Royal Antwerp and can speak Dutch.
Feyenoord will now turn their attention to the transfer market.