Feyenoord has completed the signing of FC Twente left-back Gijs Smal on a free transfer.
The defender has been linked with a move to Feyenoord for months after it became clear that he would not be renewing his contract with Twente.
Feyenoord has now confirmed the signing of the 26-year-old on a free transfer with Smal signing a deal until the summer of 2028.
Smal told the Feyenoord website, “This is the nice new challenge I aspired to. Feyenoord has taken great steps in recent years that the club wants to continue building on. Now it’s up to me to show that I can contribute to that.”