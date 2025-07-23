Feyenoord has announced the signing of centre-back Tsuyoshi Watanabe from KAA Gent.
Feyenoord are paying around €9 million for the 28-year-old who has signed a multi-year contract in Rotterdam.
The arrival of Watanabe comes on the day that Feyenoord agreed a fee with Atletico Madrid to sell David Hancko. They are also looking to replace Thomas Beelen, who will be out for months after suffering a fractured leg.
The three-time Japanese international joined Gent in 2023 after spells with FC Tokyo and Kortrijk. He made over 100 appearances for Gent, scoring six times.
Watanabe is Feyenoord’s fifth summer signing, following Sem Steijn (FC Twente), Luciano Valente (FC Groningen), Gaoussou Diarra (Istanbulspor), and Gonçalo Borges (FC Porto).