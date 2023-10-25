Feyenoord recorded their second victory in the Champions League with a comfortable 3-1 win over Lazio in De Kuip.
Arne Slot brought Ramiz Zerrouki into the line-up with Yankuba Minteh out, meaning Calvin Stengs moved out to the right wing.
From the start, Feyenoord dominated possession and they went close through a Santiago Gimenez header early on. Gimenez then had the ball in the net after a lovely through ball by Stengs but VAR ruled it out for offside.
After half an hour, Feyenoord got the goal they deserved with Gimenez turning on the edge of the box before finding the bottom corner.
On the stroke of half time, Stengs then set up Zerrouki to fire in an excellent second for the hosts, who were full of confidence.
Taty Castellanos missed a huge chance to pull one back for Lazio in the second half before Gimenez added a third on the rebound in the 74th minute.
A foul by Marcos Lopez gave Lazio a penalty which Pedro scored to make it 3-1 but there was no concern of a late comeback as Feyenoord saw out the rest of the game.
Feyenoord moves onto six points in the group with an away tie in Rome to come next.
The current form of both Feijnoord and PSV gives me hope for the future of the Oranje. Bijlow, Wieffer, Hartman, Timber, Stengs, Lang, Till, Veerman are proving their worth in the Eufa Champions league. If you add, Simons, Gakpo, Brobbey, Zirkzee to the list Koeman should be able to form a decent team in the comoing months.