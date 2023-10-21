Feyenoord comfortably defeated Vitesse Arnhem 4-0 on Saturday evening but an injury to Santiago Gimenez will concern Arne Slot.
Feyenoord takes on Lazio in the Champions League in midweek and they showed they were in good form heading into the tie. After only eight minutes, Calvin Stengs made it 1-0 after a good through ball from Quinten Timber.
Santiago Gimenez fired just wide after 15 minutes before Stengs was denied a second by the crossbar. At the other end, Justin Bijlow was quiet on his return from injury.
Eventually, the second goal did come in the 37th minute as Gimenez slid in his 13th goal in the Eredivisie this season from a Stengs cross. Yankuba Minteh then had the ball in the net but it was ruled out through offside.
Million Manhoef did force Bijlow into a good save before the break, but Feyenoord added a third shortly into the second half as Lutsharel Geertruida headed in.
Feyenoord were cruising but they got a blow just after the hour as Gimenez hobbled off after a tackle. He received treatment on his ankle while sitting on the bench.
Netherlands U19 international Antoni Milambo then came on for his first appearance of the season in the 81st minute. It took only four minutes for the midfielder to net Feyenoord’s fourth goal from close range.
Feyenoord remains in third with the victory and they move on to face Lazio on Wednesday. Vitesse are sitting in 14th spot.