Feyenoord has reached the KNVB Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar.
At the weekend, Feyenoord defeated AZ in the Eredivisie and the two sides went toe to toe again. AZ were without Vangelis Pavlidis this time meaning that Ernest Poku started up front.
Feyenoord had the upper hand from the start and they thought they had the lead when Gernot Trauner headed in via the underside of the crossbar. However, it was disallowed by VAR for a narrow offside.
Igor Paixao missed a good chance and just before the break, Lutsharel Geertruida did make it 1-0 for the dominant hosts.
In the second half, Feyenoord remained in control and eventually, Calvin Stengs set up Bart Nieuwkoop to score a second and kill the game.
Feyenoord are now through to the final four, joining Cambuur and NEC Nijmegen.