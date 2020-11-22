Feyenoord came from behind to defeat Fortuna Sittard 3-1 despite an early red card for Orkun Kokcu.

After only 30 seconds, Feyenoord got off to a poor start as Zian Flemming fired Fortuna Sittard in front. Their afternoon then took another turn as Kokcu saw red in the 12th minute for a late tackle.

Mats Seuntjens hit the bar for the hosts, while at the other end the returning Nicola Jorgensen missed a great chance. In the 34th minute, Marcos Senesi equalised for Feyenoord with an excellent strike.

On the stroke of half-time, Bryan Linssen was pushed to the ground and Steven Berghuis made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.

Fortuna Sittard barely threatened to net an equaliser in the second half and eventually Berghuis made it 3-1 with another penalty after a silly foul by Jorrit Smeets.

Feyenoord are now third in the table, while Fortuna Sittard remains bottom.




