Feyenoord came from behind to defeat Fortuna Sittard 3-1 despite an early red card for Orkun Kokcu.
After only 30 seconds, Feyenoord got off to a poor start as Zian Flemming fired Fortuna Sittard in front. Their afternoon then took another turn as Kokcu saw red in the 12th minute for a late tackle.
Mats Seuntjens hit the bar for the hosts, while at the other end the returning Nicola Jorgensen missed a great chance. In the 34th minute, Marcos Senesi equalised for Feyenoord with an excellent strike.
On the stroke of half-time, Bryan Linssen was pushed to the ground and Steven Berghuis made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.
Fortuna Sittard barely threatened to net an equaliser in the second half and eventually Berghuis made it 3-1 with another penalty after a silly foul by Jorrit Smeets.
Feyenoord are now third in the table, while Fortuna Sittard remains bottom.