Feyenoord comfortably defeated FC Utrecht 5-1 on Sunday with Santiago Gimenez netting a double.
Utrecht went into the game without a point this season and head coach Michael Silberbauer was sacked, meaning Rob Penders stepped in. For Feyenoord, Luka Ivanusec made his debut from the start.
In the eighth minute, Feyenoord opened the scoring with a long ball by David Hancko ending up in the path of Gimenez with some luck and the striker nodded it into the net.
Four minutes later, Utrecht found an equaliser when Timon Wellenreuther spilled a corner and Ryan Flamingo was in the right place to net.
Feyenoord quickly restored their lead as Ivanusec played in Calvin Stengs, who calmly fired his side 2-1 in front.
Feyenoord created plenty of chances and a minute into the second half, Gimenez made it 3-1 with a low strike that squirmed through goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas.
Gimenez was then forced off injured which will be a concern for Arne Slot and Ayase Ueda came on. Ueda completed an excellent attack to make it 4-1 before Yankuba Minteh added a fifth late on after rounding Barkas.
Feyenoord are third on eight points while Utrecht is 16th.