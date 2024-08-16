The provisional Netherlands U21 squad was named on Friday with Antoni Milambo and Gjivai Zechiel included for the first time.
Jong Oranje have won seven out of seven in the European Championship qualifiers so far and they can seal their place at the tournament next month.
On the 5th, Netherlands face North Macedonia before they take on Georgia four days later. Both games are played at home.
Michael Reiziger named his provisional squad for the ties with four new faces included. Feyenoord duo Antoni Milambo and Gjivai Zechiel are there, along with Kees Smit of AZ Alkmaar and Ezechiel Banzuzi of OH Leuven.
The full 29-man squad can be seen below.