Feyenoord comfortably saw off FK Partizan 3-1 in Rotterdam on Thursday to book their place in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals. Feyenoord progress 8-3 on aggregate.
John de Wolf took charge of Feyenoord with Arne Slot missing the clash with covid, while Gernot Treuner, Marcus Pedersen, and Tyrell Malacia all missed the game.
Feyenoord had no trouble with their opponents in the first-half and they took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Cyriel Dessers. The striker deflected Jens Toornstra’s free-kick into the net.
On the hour mark, Feyenoord doubled their lead with Guus Til setting up Reiss Nelson to tap-in from close range. Two minutes later, Ricardo Gomes pulled one back for the visitors.
There was no drama in Rotterdam and in the last minute, Bryan Linssen added a third to seal a comfortable evening for Feyenoord.
Feyenoord ease into Friday’s quarter-final draw.