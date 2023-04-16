Feyenoord moved a step closer to the Eredivisie title with a simple 3-0 win at Cambuur.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
In midweek, Feyenoord defeated AS Roma 1-0 and any suggestion that their mind could be on the second leg was not evident on Sunday in Leeuwarden.
After Oussama Idrissi missed two good chances, Santiago Gimenez headed in an Igor Paixao cross to make it 1-0 after 17 minutes.
The woodwork then denied Paixão, Giménez and Lutsharel Geertruida before the break, while at the other end, Justin Bijlow denied Sai van Wermeskerk.
Early in the second half, Sebastian Szymanski did make it 2-0 with a strike that may have been meant as a cross but the ball flew into the net.
In the 63rd minute, Feyenoord sealed the win in bizarre fashion as Calvin Mac-Intosh headed the ball into his own net despite being under little pressure at the time.
Feyenoord is now eight points clear at the top of the table with only five games left to play. Cambuur is stuck at the bottom.