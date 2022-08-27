Feyenoord was too strong for Emmen on Saturday with Santiago Gimenez scoring his first goal for the club in a 4-0 victory.
David Hancko made his first start in the Feyenoord defence, while Lutsharel Geetruida was pushed into midfield. Before kick off, Jens Toornstra said his goodbyes to the De Kuip crowd after sealing his move to Utrecht.
Emmen had a big chance to take the lead when Mark Diemers set up Rui Mendes but the forward could only fire into the side netting. Hancko had Feyenoord’s best chance before the break but the centre-back was denied by Eric Oelschlägel.
On the hour mark, Hancko played a role in the opening goal as his flick set up Quinten Timber to fire Feyenoord in front.
Richairo Zivkovic missed a good chance to equalise before substitute Gimenez raced onto a through ball to slot in a second for Feyenoord. Two minutes from time, Jacob Rasmussen put Feyenoord 3-0 up before Sebastian Szymanski added a fourth in injury time.
Feyenoord moves onto ten points and they climb to the top of the table, while Emmen are 12th.