Feyenoord has almost sealed third spot in the Eredivisie after a 3-1 victory at Fortuna Sittard.
After the victory over Marseille in midweek, Feyenoord were looking to take advantage of both Twente and AZ Alkmaar dropping points in the race for third.
Arne Slot selected a strong eleven and after eight minutes, Lutsharel Geertruida made it 1-0 for the visitors. Orkun Kokcu then had a penalty saved before Geertruida did make it 2-0 from a Reiss Nelson pass after 25 minutes.
Ten minutes into the second half, Nelson made it 3-0 with a strike that found the net via both posts. Slot then decided to rest some of his key players as Kokcu, Cyriel Dessers, Luis Sinisterra and Guus Til all went off.
Fortuna Sittard did pull one back through Zian Flemming but that was nothing more than a consolation.
Feyenoord are now four points ahead of Twente in third with three games left. Fortuna Sittard are 15th.