Feyenoord returned to second place with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard.
Feyenoord went into the game as huge favourites and they had the lead in the eighth minute as Guus Til received the ball from Bryan Linssen before slotting in the opener.
In the 26th minute, Linssen made it 2-0 with a header from Orkun Kokcu’s corner. That was one of Kokcu’s final contributions before he went off injured and was replaced by Alireza Jahanbakhsh.
Linssen headed in another corner in the 52nd minute to make it 3-0 before the attacker set up Luis Sinisterra to make it 4-0. The final goal came in the 89th minute as Jahanbakhsh made it 5-0, also with a header.
Feyenoord move back above PSV into second while Fortuna Sittard is still second bottom.