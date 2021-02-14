Feyenoord eased to a simple 5-0 victory over relegation-threatened Willem II.
Former Feyenoord assistant Zeljko Petrovic returned to the club as manager of Willem II. He was also able to begin with on loan Feyenoord defender Sven van Beek. For Feyenoord, Justin Bijlow was back in goal after recovering from injury.
Willem II started brightly and the first big chance came for Willem II but Bijlow denied Kwasi Wriedt. Feyenoord struggled but before the break they took the lead with Jens Toornstra slotting the ball into the net from close range.
Dick Advocaat brought on Luis Sinisterra at half-time, and Feyenoord made a great start to the second half. Firstly, Bryan Linssen headed in a second in the 49th minute before Sinisterra quickly made it 3-0.
Steven Berghuis added the fourth with a penalty before Orkun Kokcu completed the scoring with a strike from just outside the box.
The simple victory means Feyenoord have now won two on the bounce and they sit fifth. Willem II are 16th and six points from safety.