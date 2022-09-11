Feyenoord secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over rivals Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Feyenoord was heavily criticised after their performance in the loss to Lazio in midweek, but they needed only five minutes to find the net on Sunday. Orkun Kokcu fired low into the bottom corner from just outside the box.
It was 2-0 in the 35th minute as Nick Olij allowed Javairo Dilrosun’s strike to bounce over his hands and into the net.
Sparta tried to hit back through attempts by Vito van Crooij and Jonathan de Guzman, but Feyenoord deal with those efforts and eventually, Santiago Gimenez netted from close range to make it 3-0.
The win keeps Feyenoord in second and only two points behind Ajax, while Sparta is 11th.