Santiago Gimenez was once again on the scoresheet as Feyenoord defeated Go Ahead Eagles 3-1 on Saturday.
The opening stages of the game saw Feyenoord control the match but chances for Calvin Stengs and Santiago Gimenez did not result in a goal.
Yankuba Minteh thought he had opened the scoring in the 42nd minute after a strong run, but VAR pulled it back for a handball by Mats Wieffer in the build-up. A few minutes later, it was 1-0 and it was Minteh who struck from inside the box.
In the second half, Quilindschy Hartman set up Stengs to make it 2-0 with a high effort in the net. Gimenez then settled the game with the third and his tenth league goal already of the campaign.
Sylla Sow did pull one back for the visitors with five minutes left, but tit proved nothing more than a consolation.
Feyenoord are now second in the table and can prepare for their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid in midweek. Go Ahead Eagles are in 6th.