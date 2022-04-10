Feyenoord is clear in third spot once again after a comfortable 4-1 win over Heracles Almelo.
FC Twente’s win on Saturday moved them level on points with Feyenoord in third and the pressure increased when Heracles took the lead after only a minute. Sinan Bakis was the goalscorer after a clever heel on a strike from distance by Lucas Schoofs.
In the 21st minute, Feyenoord were level when Orkun Kokçü combined with Reiss Nelson before firing a shot which Koen Bucker helped into his own net. Nelson then scored his first Eredivisie goal in the 39th minute to make it 2-1 for Feyenoord before Guus Til added a third before the break.
Worryingly, Til and Luis Sinisterra had to go off injured before substitute Patrick Walemark netted Feyenoord’s fourth in the 70th minute. The youngster found the net with a clever finish.
The win means Feyenoord sits three points clear of FC Twente in third, while Heracles Almelo are 13th.