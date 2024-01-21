Feyenoord prevented another loss of points as they defeated Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 in a game delayed by supporter trouble.
After their disappointing 2-2 draw with NEC Nijmegen last weekend, Feyenoord were looking to return to winning ways in Arnhem.
Santiago Gimenez had two early opportunities but couldn’t find a way past Eloy Room but after 22 minutes, Lutsharel Geertruida did make it 1-0. His strike bounced past Room via Ramon Hendriks.
Feyenoord should have extended their lead but Igor Paixao headed wide before Javairo Dilrosun hit the crossbar. Gernot Trauner also hit the crossbar.
Young Vitesse striker Andy Visser, who had missed a good chance in the first half, had to be stretchered off after an hour following an unfortunate collision. Fifteen minutes before the end, Amine Boutrah equalised after a shot into the roof of the goal.
Arne Slot reacted with a double change and one of the substitutes, Ondrej Lingr, tapped in a Calvin Stengs cross in the 83rd minute to make it 2-1.
After that, a group of supporters ruched onto the field and the game was stopped for a period of time. After resuming, Feyenoord managed to hold on to the win through a lengthy period of stoppage time.
Feyenoord opens up the gap to Twente in third to five points, while Vitesse are bottom of the table.