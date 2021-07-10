Feyenoord are eyeing Hertha Berlin winger Javairo Dilrosun as the replacement for Steven Berghuis.
Berghuis is set to leave Feyenoord this summer with a move to Ajax the most likely destination.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen confirmed that the club have held talks with Hertha Berlin over the arrival of Dilrosun.
He said, “We’ve been in touch. At first, it was not possible, later something was possible. We are in talks and I have to wait and see. It’s also true that Steven isn’t gone yet, is he? But at the same time, I have to look for a replacement. That sometimes makes it quite complicated.”
Dilrosun joined Hertha Berlin from Manchester City in 2018 and he has since made 52 appearances in the Bundesliga. However, the 23-year-old was not a regular last season and hinted himself he may need to leave in order to get regular first-team football.