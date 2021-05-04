Feyenoord’s attempts to convince Lutsharel Geertruida and Marcos Senesi to sign new deals in Rotterdam have not yet been successful.
According to Voetbal International. Feyenoord have been in discussions with Geertruida over a new deal, but at the moment there is a big difference between the two parties.
The right-back has been a star for the club this season, but his current deal is expiring in 18 months time. Feyenoord must now fear that Geertruida could leave in the summer.
Another player set to depart is Marcos Senesi, who has been linked with a move to Napoli, Sevilla and AS Roma among others. The Argentinian’s contract demands are too much for Feyenoord at the moment, and the centre-back could bring in a handsome fee for the club.