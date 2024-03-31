Feyenoord came back from 2-0 down to defeat Utrecht 4-2 in De Kuip.
With PSV losing to NEC Nijmegen, Feyenoord had a chance to move back to within seven points of the league leaders. However, Utrecht showed fight from the start.
The visitors took the lead after only two minutes through Othmane Boussaid, whose shot found the corner through a crowd. Feyenoord pushed for an equaliser but after half an hour it was 2-0 for Utrecht. Quilindschy Hartman dragged down Niklas Vesterlund in the box and Sam Lammers scored the penalty.
Before the break, Feyenoord pulled one back with Igor Paixão finding the top corner with a stunning strike from distance.
Calvin Stengs made his return from injury in the second half and Feyenoord equalised in the 65th minute. Bart Nieuwkoop’s header deflected in via Oscar Fraulo.
David Hancko then made it 3-2 with a lovely finish before substitute Leo Sauer settled the game before the end.
Feyenoord does close the gap to PSV while Utrecht sits in 8th.