Feyenoord has announced the signing of Dinamo Zagreb winger Luka Ivanusec.
Feyenoord has been chasing the forward for a while and now the Rotterdam club have their man. Ivanusec has signed a five-year deal. The fee is currently undisclosed.
Speaking to the club website, Ivanusec said, “This is a great step for me. It took a while, but the most important thing for me is that I’m here now. The club and the supporters really made me feel like they wanted me to come. I hope to be important for the club with goals and assists. There are great challenges ahead of us that I have been looking forward to immensely.”
The 24-year-old has made 173 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb, scoring 37 times and adding 20 assists. He is also a 14-time Croatian international.