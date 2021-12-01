Feyenoord are now only one point behind leaders Ajax after they defeated Heracles Almelo on Wednesday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The game was originally meant to be played in the 4th round of the season but was rearranged due to Feyenoord’s commitments in the Europa Conference League.
Feyenoord thought they had the lead early on when Luis Sinisterra found the net but the goal was eventually ruled out when VAR insisted the referee looked at a foul in the build up.
Two minutes after the disallowed goal, Heracles had the lead with a horrible pass by Lutsharel Geertuida picked up by Heracles and eventually, Sinan Bakis fired into the net.
Heracles were then dealt a blow with attacker Ismail Azzaoui suffering a bad-looking knee injury. After that, Feyenoord pushed forward looking for the equaliser, with Guus Til, Tyrell Malacia, and Bryan Linssen all wasting good chances.
Eventually, the goal came on the brink of half time as Sinisterra netted from an Orkun Kokcu cross to make it 1-1.
Delano Burgzorg wasted an excellent chance to put Heracles in front early in the second half and the visitors were made to rue it with Sinisterra netting his second with a cool finish.
Feyenoord maintained the lead and they now climb above PSV Eindhoven into second and only one point behind Ajax. Heracles are 14th.