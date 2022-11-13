Feyenoord defeated Excelsior 5-1 in the Rotterdam derby on Sunday and they are now top of the Eredivisie.
With PSV Eindhoven and Ajax both slipping up on Saturday, Feyenoord knew a win would send them top going into the World Cup break.
Excelsior did not read the script and after four minutes, Kenzo Goudmijn fired the visitors in front. However, Sebastian Szymanski quickly made it 1-1 with an excellent strike before Orkun Kokcu made it 2-1 in the 20th minute with a free-kick.
Santiago Giménez almost netted a fantastic goal with his back heel but Excelsior goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel made a great save. The goalkeeper then apologised with a wink after preventing what would have been a stunning goal.
After the break, Feyenoord eased to a victory as Szymanski and Kokcu both got their doubles before Patrik Walemark, fortunately, deflected an attempted clearance into the net to make it 5-1 at the end.
Feyenoord are now top and three points ahead of Ajax, while Excelsior is 13th.