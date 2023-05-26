Feyenoord has given each player a specially designed championship ring to celebrate them winning the Eredivisie title this season.
A championship ring is something you would see in the NFL or NBA but Feyenoord has decided to follow suit and gift their players.
Each player at the club will receive a personalised ring that not only features the Feyenoord logo in diamonds but also their initials and shirt number.
It is something Feyenoord will hope to recreate next summer if they manage to replicate their success on the field.