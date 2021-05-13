Feyenoord will have to take part in the European playoff’s after they could only draw 1-1 at Heracles Almelo.
Dick Advocaat gave Nicolai Jorgensen a start as Feyenoord looked for a win they needed to keep their slim hopes of finishing fourth alive.
Feyenoord dominated the first-half but they could not find the net through Jorgensen and the returning Steven Berghuis.
Eventually, Orkun Kokcu did make it 1-0 in the 64th minute with a strike from distance that was misjudged by Janis Blaswich. However, Heracles quickly equalised when Eric Botteghin committed a foul and Sinan Bakis netted the resulting penalty.
There was to be no winner meaning Feyenoord are now confirmed to finish fifth in the table and they will need to enter the European playoffs. Heracles are 9th and need to better Sparta’s result on Sunday to book a playoff spot against Feyenoord.