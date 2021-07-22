Arne Slot’s first official game in charge of Feyenoord did not go to plan with the Rotterdam side held to a 0-0 draw by FC Drita in Kosovo.
In his first game in charge, Slot handed a debut to Guus Til and Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, while Naoufal Bannis also began.
The first half was a struggle for Feyenoord, who could not find a way through the hosts defence. Bannis got the only big chance when he was played in on goal but the striker was denied by the Drita goalkeeper.
After the break, Tyrell Malacia was denied from range before Slot turned to Robert Bozeník, who replaced Bannis. Luis Sinisterra then went close with a strike wide from close range.
Francesco Antonucci also made his debut for Feyenoord and he came close to netting the winner in the last minute but his volley struck the post.
Feyenoord must now defeat Drita in Rotterdam next week if they are to face Luzern in the next round of the Europa Conference League.