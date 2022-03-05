Feyenoord failed to put pressure on the top two after being held to a 1-1 draw by Groningen.
After losing to AZ Alkmaar last weekend, Feyenoord were looking to close the gap on the top two, but Groningen showed they would be no pushovers early on when Justin Bijlow had to make a good save to deny Jorgen Strand Larsen.
In the 23rd minute, Groningen took the lead with Bjorn Meijer pulling the ball back for Michael de Leeuw to fire past Bijlow.
Before the break, Feyenoord pushed for the equaliser but Peter Leeuwenburgh denied Guus Til and Bryan Linssen. Ten minutes into the second half, Cyriel Dessers and Patrik Walemark came replaced Linssen and Alireza Jahanbakhsh as Feyenoord pushed Groningen back.
Eventually, Feyenoord found the equaliser in the 71st minute with Dessers heading in a Fredrik Aursnes cross. Dessers then got a chance to win the game but he could not take it and Feyenoord settled for a point.
Feyenoord remains third but they could fall eight points behind leaders Ajax if they win on Sunday. Groningen is 10th.