For the second week in a row, Feyenoord were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Midtjylland in the Europa League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last week, Feyenoord led the Danes 2-0 before the hosts fought back to take a point. This week, Arne Slot decided to start with Santiago Giminez up front, instead of Danilo.
The Mexican striker missed a good chance early on before Midtjylland took the lead through Emiliano Martínez’s excellent strike. The ball was gifted to Martinez after a poor clearance by Alireza Jahanbakhsh he hammered it low past Justin Bijlow.
Gernot Trauner missed a great chance to equalise as he hit the post before heading the rebound straight at goalkeeper Jonas Lössl. After half an hour, Quinten Timber did fire Feyenoord level after a fine team move.
Early in the second half, Feyenoord led as good work from Lutsharel Geertruida led to Dávid Hancko finding the net. However, the lead only lasted ten minutes before Erik Sviatchenko headed in from a free kick by Evander to make it 2-2.
Patrik Wålemark hit the post for Feyenoord but in the end they had to settle for a draw, which keeps them top for now but Lazio or Sturm Graz could overtake them later on Thursday.