Feyenoord have set their sights on signing LASK Linz centre-back Gernot Trauner.
Arne Slot is looking to add an experienced centre-back to his squad and they have set their sights on Trauner, who wants the move to Rotterdam, according to Algemeen Dagblad.
Trauner is the captain of LASK Linz and has made 172 appearances for the club, while he also had a spell with SV Ried.
The 29-year-old, who is a five-time Austrian international, has three years left on his current deal. He would cost Feyenoord a fee.