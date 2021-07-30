According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are hoping to sign Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman this season.
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is a big fan of Veerman and he is urging the club to bring the midfielder to Rotterdam this summer.
However, VI is reporting that Feyenoord are out of money and they need external financiers to help them meet Heerenveen’s asking price. Hellas Verona have already had a €5 million bid rejected, while Rangers are also heavily linked with the 22-year-old.
Veerman has made 61 appearances for Heerenveen, scoring 14 goals and adding 16 assists.
I don’t want to be negative but I don’t see how anyone should care about this post. I have said it here many times but the bias of the Football Oranje staff towards Feyenoord and PSV is quite staggering. Veerman is an average player at best, who has never been a Dutch international, yet we should care about the fact Feyenoord wants to buy him! Why? Feyenoord too has become a mediocre team at best barely able to beat a team from Kosovo in the preliminary round of the Conference League, but we should all be made aware of any rumors regarding the transfer market of this team. I don’t get it. Surely there must be other topics of interest to discuss on this website.