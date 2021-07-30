According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are hoping to sign Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman this season.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is a big fan of Veerman and he is urging the club to bring the midfielder to Rotterdam this summer.

However, VI is reporting that Feyenoord are out of money and they need external financiers to help them meet Heerenveen’s asking price. Hellas Verona have already had a €5 million bid rejected, while Rangers are also heavily linked with the 22-year-old.

Veerman has made 61 appearances for Heerenveen, scoring 14 goals and adding 16 assists.




