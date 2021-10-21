Feyenoord are three points clear at the top of their Europa Conference League group after a 3-1 victory over Bundesliga side Union Berlin.
After losing to Vitesse and drawing at home to RKC Waalwijk, Feyenoord were set for a tough clash against Union Berlin, who are sitting fifth in the Bundesliga.
After 11 minutes, Feyenoord had the lead with Luis Sinisterra doing well to beat two players before finding Guus Til, who then set up Alireza Jahanbakhsh to finish.
The hosts good start got even better in the 29th minute when Bryan Linssen latched into Marcus Pedersen’s pass before finishing to make it 2-0. Union Berlin hit back before the break with former NEC loanee Taiwo Awoniyi heading in from close range.
After the break, Guus Til put a good chance over the bar as the game remained tight. In the 78th minute, Feyenoord sealed the win with Luis Sinisterra netting after Linssen’s strike was saved.
Feyenoord comfortably saw out the rest of the game and could have added further goals before the end. The win moves Feyenoord clear and three points ahead of Maccabi Haifa, who defeated Slavia Prague in the group’s other game.