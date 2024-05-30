According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord have set their sights on Brian Priske of Sparta Prague as they look for a new head coach.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Feyenoord are still searching for their successor to Arne Slot, who left the club to take over at Feyenoord, but an appointment seems close.
According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are hoping to appoint Brian Priske and director Dennis te Kloese held talks with the Dane on Thursday.
The 47-year-old is open to joining Feyenoord but will wait for the club to reach an agreement with Sparta Prague, who want a fee over €1 million. Priske has guided the club to two straight Czech league titles.