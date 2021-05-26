According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are interested in signing Willem II striker Vangelis Pavlidis this summer.
Pavlidis is coming into the final year of his contract with Willem II and is set to leave the club in the coming months. AZ Alkmaar are interested but Voetbal International adds that Feyenoord are also in the race.
Arne Slot is hoping to reshape the Feyenoord squad this summer but needs to raise funds by selling some players. Should Nicolai Jorgensen depart, Pavlidis is seen as a possible successor.
VI is also reporting that Libertad centre-back Alexander Barboza is a transfer target this summer and a possible replacement for Marcos Senesi, who is being circled by clubs in Spain and Italy.