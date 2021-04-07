According to Algemeen Dagblad, former AZ Alkmaar midfielder Guus Til is a target for Feyenoord this summer.
The 23-year-old is currently on loan with Freiburg from Spartak Moscow, but barely gets any game time for the Bundesliga club.
AD is reporting that incoming Feyenoord boss Arne Slot sees Til as the perfect signing to play in the Feyenoord number ten position. However, it is unclear whether a move would be feasible for the Rotterdammer.
Til made 96 appearances for AZ Alkmaar, scoring 28 times and adding 12 assists before he made the move to Russia in 2019. The midfielder has one cap for the Netherlands.