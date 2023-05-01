According to De Telegraaf, Toulouse midfielder Branco van den Boomen is the top target for Feyenoord this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Van den Boomen is having an excellent campaign in France and gave an assist in the French cup final at the weekend as Toulouse hammered Nantes.
This summer there is going to be a scramble to sign the midfielder as he is out of contract and on the Kick-off podcast, Van den Boomen’s situation was discussed.
De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij said, “There is a lot of interest. This week it was rumored that he was very much in the interest of Royal Antwerp FC. I checked that with his agents. He is on a list there.”
De Telegraaf chief Valentijn Driessen, also confirmed Feyenoord’s interest, “I think he is at the top of Feyenoord’s list. There have already been discussions. From what I understand, he is number one on Slot’s list.”
Van den Boomen has previously been linked with a move to PSV Eindhoven. The 27-year-old has five goals and eight assists in 30 appearances this season.