Feyenoord prevented PSV EIndhoven from sealing the Eredivisie title after a 3-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
PSV’s 8-0 win over Heerenveen meant Feyenoord had to win to keep their very slim chances of winning the title alive. Arne Slot started with Justin Bijlow in goal and Antoni Milambo in midfield.
Luka Ivanusec was also in the starting eleven and he was behind the opening goal as his shot came down off the bar and ended in the net via the back of Jeffrey de Lange. Eight minutes later, Ivanusec scored the second after being set up by Yankuba Minteh.
Just before the break, the hosts pulled one back with Oliver Edvardsen heading past Bijlow.
In the second half, Ayase Ueda settled the win for Feyenoord after good work by Calvin Stengs.
Feyenoord win but they will finish second as they are nine points behind PSV with three points left and a far worse goal difference. Go Ahead Eagles are in 8th.